Evacuations Lifted For 5,100-Acre Fire in Shelter Valley Area

Dozens of people forced out of their homes by a fast-moving wildfire in East County were allowed to return home Monday as firefighters continued efforts to surround the more than 5,000-acre blaze.

The residents were first evacuated hours after the Southern Fire sparked in the area of Shelter Valley west of Anza-Borrego State Park at around 4 p.m. Saturday. The fire had quickly grown to at least 800 acres in size, driven by strong winds, so the San Diego County Sheriff's Department alerted residents that they would need to leave their homes.

At one point, more than 500 residents were under evacuation orders and evacuation warnings, many from the Butterfield Ranch campground.

By Sunday morning, the fire was estimated to be nearly 3,000 acres. And, by Sunday evening, the fire had grown to its current size of 5,184 acres.

Those evacuated were sent to Agua Caliente Campgrounds on 39545 Great Southern Overland Stage Route, where the Red Cross of San Diego and Imperial Counties had set up a temporary evacuation site.

The Red Cross said Sunday that at least 120 Southern Fire evacuees were utilizing its emergency shelter services.

Evacuated animals were being sheltered at Vallecito County Park on 37349 Great Southern Overland Stage Route with the help of the San Diego County Department of Animal Services and the San Diego Humane Society.

Firefighters were still working to get a handle on the 5,184-acre blaze, which they had about 25% surrounded by Monday morning, according to Cal Fire San Diego.

But working to their advantage Monday was far less severe winds than days prior, when gusts in the 40 to 60 mph range pushed the Southern Fire eastward.

At least three structures were destroyed in the fire. No injuries were reported.

The San Diego County Office of Emergency Services said the Southern Fire was affecting air quality to the east of the mountains.

The department said smoke was blowing into the southern portion of Anza Borrego State Park. They recommend if you smell smoke, limit physical and outdoor activity. Stay indoors as much as possible, especially those with respiratory or heart disease, the older population, and children.

Areas to the west of the mountains will not be heavily impacted.