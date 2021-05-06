fallbrook

Estimated $7 Million Worth of Marijuana Seized From Illegal Operation in Fallbrook: SDSO

More than 8,900 marijuana plants, 20 pounds of processed marijuana and a loaded .30-06 rifle were found on the property

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

Roughly $7 million worth of marijuana was seized and seven people were detained after authorities discovered an illegal growing operation in Fallbrook, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department (SDSO).

Authorities discovered the operation on the 9100 block of Huntley Road last week while responding to an unrelated investigation. A search warrant was obtained and conducted Wednesday, allowing SDSO to find 15 green houses and two residential buildings on the property.

More than 8,900 marijuana plants, 20 pounds of processed marijuana and a loaded .30-06 rifle were found on the property, according to SDSO. Officials estimate that the street value of the seized goods is worth about $7 million.

Seven people, including six men and a woman who were determined to be working at the operation, were detained as a result of the investigation. It is unclear what charges they face, but SDSO said felony charges will be filed with the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office.

The names of the individuals who were detained were not immediately available.

