Encinitas Neighbors Fight Bonita Drive Housing Project Ahead of Council Vote

Opponents of a controversial housing development in Encinitas are trying to get the City Council to scrap the project, and they're taking their complaints to Wednesday night's council meeting hoping to influence the vote.

The proposed development is located on an empty 2-and-a-half-acre lot on Bonita Drive. It calls for nine 5,000-square-foot houses to be built and sold at market value. Another house would be refurbished and sold as affordable housing.

However, some Bonita Drive residents aren't fans of the size of the development, others claim it would put residents in danger.

Bonita Drive dead-ends with a canyon at the end of it. Residents say if there were a fire in that canyon there would be only one way in and one way out on a very narrow road.

Opponents also maintain the proposal didn't take into account other concerns from residents like increased traffic and air quality.

However, the city of Encinitas disagreed. A planning commission report from last month disputed the residents’ concerns and recommended the city should go ahead with the development.

