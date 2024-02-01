Encinitas' Leucadia neighborhood, North County feel the brunt of Thursday's storm

The Leucadia neighborhood of Encinitas was one area that felt the brunt of Thursday's storm, especially in the late morning when a flash flood warning was in effect and numerous streets were closed due to the flooding.

Lots of standing water and water flowing down streets made for some hectic moments for residents who say they have been through this before.

Water was pooling and flooding the streets across the neighborhood. Cars were doing everything they could to get through without getting stuck. Water was pouring off roofs, and a park on Pacific Coast Highway was completely underwater.

"I see a lake of Leucadia," Pete Albanese, a longtime resident, said. "This has been going on for the past couple of weeks now with the recent rains."

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Flooding is nothing new for Country Club Drive in Escondido. NBC 7's Joey Safchik reports what the roadway looks like during the winter storm on Feb. 1, 2024.

Residents in the area say a lack of rain and flood infrastructure has been a known issue for years.

"The city would rather spend money, 65 million, on the streetscape project without putting adequate drainage," Albanese said. "We got to take care of the residents here and the businesses to make that they can sustain and make a living. The city has ignored this for decades."

Just a few blocks north, a heavy midday downpour forced business owners to act quickly to prevent damage to their business.

"This morning was almost deja vu, but the property owners' handymen were here, put up the sandbags and got the secondary pump going. It saved it from coming in the shops again," Debbie McCarver, owner of Leucadia Floral and Plant, said.

Last week, McCarver's parking lot saw multiple feet of water and businesses two to three feet underwater. Three businesses were forced to shut down due to the water damage.

NBC 7 has been covering the failures of infrastructure around San Diego County, especially since the Jan. 22 storm. NBC 7's Joe Little shows us some successes, like the Via Vera Cruz Bridge in San Marcos, which has helped keep the creek from flooding.

Thursday wasn't great, but proactive measures paid off.

"If we keep the sandbags on standby and the second pump, I think we can get through it. I just feel bad for the three businesses that have shut down because of the damage," McCarver said.

An Encinitas councilmember said the recent rains and problems they've experienced have made it clear they need to deal with the drainage problem and can't put it off any longer.