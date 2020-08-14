First Artistic Crosswalk Installed on Coast Highway 101

After two years working with the City of Encinitas and City Council, Encinitas 101 MainStreet Association announced Friday the one-of-a-kind creative crosswalk placed in the heart of downtown Encinitas.

The crosswalk is located at G Street and South Coast Highway 101.

"The iconography of surfboard shapes is a nod to each surfer's 'magic board,' unique to them like their fingerprint," said Encinitas 101 MainStreet Association in a release. "Juxtaposing this individualism is a unifying tidal wave laid out like the ocean's fingerprint that connects all the surfboards. This symbolizes the unifying, collective, 'party wave' are all riding and our love in protecting the environment while celebrating our differences."

International artist Steffen Vala designed the crosswalk, he also has murals and street art in Paris, Copenhagen, Miami and other work in San Diego.

This is the longest decorative crosswalk of it's kind and the first one across a historic highway, said Encinitas 101 MainStreet Association.