Man Arrested in Alleged Encanto Burglary, Sexual Assault: SDPD

A man was arrested Sunday in connection to an alleged burglary and sexual assault in Encanto, according to the San Diego Police Department.

William Lawrence Davis, 25, is accused of breaking into a woman’s home and sexually assaulting her early Friday morning.

The incident took place on Wunderlin Avenue, less than a quarter-mile from the Encanto Recreation Center.

The woman told police she ran from her home after the suspect sexually assaulted her. She fled to a neighbor’s house and reported the incident at around 5:30 a.m.

SDPD Sex Crimes arrived at the scene and collected evidence that later identified the suspect as Davis.

No other information was available at this time.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call SDPD at (619) 531-2210 or Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.