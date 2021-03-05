Eater San Diego: San Diego Slowly Heading Toward the Return of Indoor Dining

Are we getting closer to the return of indoor dining? We talk about that on our Scene in San Diego podcast this week. Eater San Diego also shares these top stories of the week from our local food and drink scene: the arrival of a ramen hotspot in Hillcrest, Instagram-worthy French fries in Pacific Beach, the rise of Baja cuisine and the debut of a takeout butcher shop in Little Italy.

Restaurant Workers Get Vaccinated As San Diego Inches Closer to Red Tier

San Diego County is closer to moving into the red tier, which would allow restaurants to reopen for indoor dining at 25 percent, or 100 people, whichever is fewer. Ben Clevenger, a local restaurant owner and president of the California Restaurant Association's San Diego chapter, joins the Scene in San Diego podcast to talk about restaurant workers' new vaccination eligibility and what red tier status would mean for the restaurant industry. Listen to our podcast here or below.

Popular Ramen Shop Sets Opening in Hillcrest

Menya Ultra Ramen, one of San Diego's standout ramen specialists, will launch its third location on March 12 in Hillcrest. The new University Avenue restaurant is debuting with takeout and delivery of its DIY ramen kits as well as new menu items exclusive to this outpost that include Japanese-style fried chicken and shio tonkotsu ramen.

LA Street Food Sensation Expands to San Diego

Mr. Fries Man started as a street food vendor in South Los Angeles before its huge Instagram following helped the eatery to open its first storefront. Now, the eatery is coming to Pacific Beach, where it’s set to open this spring. Specializing in loaded fries, Mr. Fries Man offers a customizable menu that includes toppings like steak, crab, chili, and mango habanero sauce.

Acclaimed Valle de Guadalupe Chef Opening Oceanside Restaurant

Chef Roberto Alcocer of the acclaimed Malva restaurant in Valle de Guadalupe will be bringing his brand of farm-to-table Baja cuisine to the new Mission Pacific hotel in coastal Oceanside. Due in May or June, the signature restaurant will showcase local produce, seafood, and more alongside wine and beer from the Baja region.

Butcher Shop and Takeout Eatery Landing in Little Italy and Bankers Hill

As we’ve seen throughout the pandemic, takeout is king right now. Blue Box Butcher Shop is a new concept launching in Little Italy this month that features butcher shop services geared towards takeout and delivery, with online ordering of a la carte steaks and chops or pre-boxed, restaurant-caliber meals to cook a home. Another location is scheduled to open in Bankers Hill by the end of the year.

