Hello Again, San Diego: Hello Kitty Café Truck Rolls Into Carlsbad

The Hello Kitty Café Truck – a bright, pink burst of pure cuteness with a pop culture cult following – is making its way back to San Diego County. First stop: Carlsbad.

The truck is part merch shop on wheels, part café – and ALL about the animated Hello Kitty character and her friends. It’s been roving from city to city for years and first rolled into San Diego in December 2015.

Now, it’s coming back to America’s Finest City to kick off its 2021 West Coast Tour.

The Hello Kitty Café Truck plans to park at The Shoppes at Carlsbad on El Camino Real – near the Regal Cinemas and Luna Grill – this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

That’s nine full hours of Hello Kitty.

Fans will be able to walk up to the truck and shop for all kinds of goodies, including exclusive Hello Kitty collectibles and new items like the Hello Kitty Café Cookie Plush, hand-decorated cookie sets, mugs, enamel pin sets, and more.

Organizers said some best-selling items will be available, too, including T-shirts, a café lunchbox and bow-shaped water bottles.

With San Diego still under tight coronavirus pandemic restrictions, organizers said safety and sanitation procedures will be in place during the shopping event.

Staff members will be masked up and wearing gloves. Social distancing markers will be placed on the ground around the truck so that customers stay 6 feet apart. Hand sanitizer will be provided; contactless and cashless transactions will be encouraged (no cash accepted).

Visitors will need to follow all pandemic-era safety rules, wear a face mask and practice good hand-washing and sanitizing hygiene.

If you can’t make it to Carlsbad to get your Hello Kitty fix this weekend, don’t fret: the truck will be back in San Diego County next month, too.

On Feb. 6, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., the Hello Kitty Café Truck is set to park at Otay Ranch Town Center in Chula Vista, near the covered Food Pavilion area. All of the same public health rules will apply during that stop.

The Hello Kitty Café Truck rolled into San Diego in January 2020, too, and at this same time in 2019 and 2018.

You can follow the adventures of the Hello Kitty Café Trucks around the U.S. here.

