East County School Lockdown Lifted After Arrest

Deputies in East County located a woman near Lakeside Middle School on Tuesday morning who was wanted in connection to a stabbing not far from the school

Investigators believe the woman stabbed her father in the stomach, according to a San Diego Sheriff's Department representative.

The school was briefly under lockdown while deputies searched for the woman near the school, which is near the intersection of Woodside and Riverview avenues.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.