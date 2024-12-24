East County family's holiday wish for housing nearly stolen by thief

Amy Brown calls the donated supplies and bedding she and her sister sleep on at La Mesa's Jackson Park a Christmas miracle.

“You guys kind of restored my faith in humanity," Brown said. "Because for a while there, I was like, you know, it's rough out here, and these people for no reason, just because we asked, like they were just helping so much."

The 39-year-old Spring Valley native says she's been caring for her family who’s been homeless since May.

“I’m working but I don't make enough to have housing because my credit," she said. "I fall in between the cracks of all the assistance.”

Adding insult to injury, she says the rollover wreck she survived a week ago one Fletcher Parkway has fractured her family.

She says that’s because the car she rents from the rideshare company where she’s employed helps to supplement her income and pay for hotel rooms to keep her family together. The family includes her sister, niece and mother, who's dealing with health issues.

Without that income, she says her mom and niece are now living in a family member's two-bedroom apartment with seven people.

With such cramped quarters, Brown and her sister felt they had no other choice but to make the park their home.

“I just feel like empty," Brown said. "I don't feel whole because like, half the people are missing."

Brown's plea for help was reposted in the Facebook group "La Mesa Happenings." Her plight hits home for Carlos Granados, one of many La Mesa residents who pitched in to help.

“I’ve been homeless in this neighborhood," Granados said. "It's a hard world nowadays, you know, and I think everyone kind of needs a little bit of a leg up here and there."

On the eve of Christmas Eve, Granados, along with Kelli Chessman and Laura Downs, embody the reason for the season.

“We want to put you in a better situation,” Granados said.

The trio surprised Brown and her sister at the park with hundreds of dollars to get them a hotel room through the weekend.

“I wish there was a way I could thank you guys. I feel words aren't enough," Brown said.

Despite the Christmas cheer, for a moment, Brown's Christmas wish for housing almost didn't come true.

As she and her sister were checking into the Heritage Inn, employees reported to police that someone stole the cash on the counter used to pay for the room.

Despite the theft, the sisters were still allowed to check in, thankful they now have a place where their family can be together this holiday season.

While police say they took a theft report at the hotel, members of the community are now hoping the kindness will continue, with people donating to her online fundraiser so she can get a car to help keep her off the street.