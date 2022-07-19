DUI Driver Who Killed Poway Father, Son to Be Sentenced

The man who killed a Poway father and his teenage son while driving under the influence is scheduled to learn his fate on Tuesday during his sentencing.

Donald Lee Farmer is facing four to eight years in prison following his guilty plea for two counts of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and one count of driving without a license. His plea stems from the Feb. 12, 2021 crash that killed 54-year-old Stephen Pirolli and his son, 14-year-old Stephen Pirolli Jr., according to prosecutors.

The victims were leaving baseball practice at Poway High School and turning out of the school parking lot when they were broadsided on the passenger side by Farmer. Sheriff's deputy Nathaniel Bier testified that the defendant was driving around 90 mph at the time of the crash even though the speed limit is 45 mph.

According to prosecutors, the then-19-year-old Farmer was under the influence of Xanax and marijuana at the time of the crash. The defendant also only had a learner’s permit at the time, meaning under California law, he was required to drive only while a driver's license holder who is at least 25 years old was riding with them.

The elder Pirolli died at the scene while his teenaged son succumbed to his injuries at Rady Children’s Hospital.