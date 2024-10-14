DUI-driver slams into transformer, which went flying and killed pedestrian in San Diego: CHP

One person was killed Sunday evening when Kia Sol went off the road on a San Diego freeway off-ramp and hit a transformer, which then fatally struck the female pedestrian.

The crash was first reported to the California Highway Patrol at 9:10 p.m. Sunday on the Imperial Avenue off-ramp from the southbound Interstate 5 near downtown.

The car crashed into a cement barrier, went down an embankment and hit the transformer, a witness told the CHP. The agency reported the pedestrian died.

The female died at the scene, the CHP said Monday in a news release.

The 29-year-old Chula Vista woman driving the Kia was arrested "on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs," according to the CHP.

The CHP has not released the name of the pedestrian pending notification of next of kin.

Anybody with information about the crash is being urged to call the CHP at (858) 293-6000.