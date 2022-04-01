DUI Driver Killed 1, Injured 3 in 8:30 a.m. Crash in East County: CHP

A suspected DUI crash on a rural road alongside Singing Hills Golf Course left a 64-year-old man dead Friday and three other people injured, two seriously, authorities reported.

The fatal wreck occurred shortly before 8:30 a.m., when a 34-year-old La Mesa woman lost control of the 2016 Hyundai Sonata she was driving on Dehesa Road in the unincorporated Dehesa community, east of El Cajon, according to the California Highway Patrol.

After veering off the roadway near Sycuan Summit Drive, the eastbound car struck a boulder, a tree and a fence, fatally injuring one of the three men riding in it, CHP public-affairs Officer Matthew Baranowski said. The name of the victim, who died at the scene, was withheld pending family notification.

Paramedics took the driver and a 39-year-old passenger to Sharp Memorial Hospital for treatment of severe trauma, Baranowski said. The other man, 29, was transported to UC San Diego Medical Center with minor injuries.

Preliminary evidence suggests that the driver, whose identity was not immediately available, was intoxicated at the time of the single-vehicle wreck, according to the CHP.

"Alcohol and/or drugs are suspected in this crash," the spokesman said.