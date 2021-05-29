Kate Middleton

Duchess of Cambridge ‘Hugely Grateful' for Shot

Kate got her shot Friday, a few weeks after her husband

Britain's Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge receives her coronavirus vaccine
Kensington Palace via AP

The Duchess of Cambridge has received her first dose of COVID-19 vaccine as Britain extends its inoculation program to younger residents.

The 39-year-old wife of Prince William formerly known as Kate Middleton received her shot at London’s Science Museum, a mass vaccination center near the couple’s home at Kensington Palace, according to a photo posted on their Twitter feed.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Kate got her shot Friday, a few weeks after her husband.

Local

San Diego County Jan 4

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: 101 New Cases, 1 Death Reported

Oceanside Pier 52 mins ago

Oceanside Pier Reopens Following Brief Closure Due to Police Activity

“I’m hugely grateful to everyone who is playing a part in the rollout — thank you for everything you are doing,” the duchess said in a tweet posted Saturday.

Britain this week extended its COVID-19 vaccination program to everyone over the age of 30. The program has been gradually expanded to progressively younger age groups since it began in early December, and more than 70% of adults have already received at least one dose.

Other members of the royal family, including Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles, publicized their vaccine appointments to encourage people to get their shots.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Kate MiddletonCovid-19 Vaccinecoronavirus vaccineBritish Royal FamilyDuchess of Cambridge
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice SportsWrap San Diego Padres Tokyo Olympics Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us