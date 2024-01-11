Driving instructor accused of molesting, secretly recording students: San Diego police

San Diego police on Thursday arrested a driving instructor believed to be tied to nearly a dozen sexual assaults where he also inappropriately recorded his young students during lessons, detectives said.

Richard "Joseph" Banks, 50, is suspected of molesting teenage girls who were his driving students as well as secretly recording their undergarments and sensitive areas using a camera he allegedly positioned in his vehicle, San Diego Police Department (SDPD) Northeastern Division detectives said.

He was arrested at his Escondido home on Thursday and faces nearly 36 counts of various sex crime allegations, including:

One felony count of lewd and lascivious acts with a minor;

One felony count of possessing child pornography;

Eight felony counts of creating child pornography;

Eight misdemeanor counts of sexual battery;

Eight misdemeanor counts of invasion of privacy with a recording device and;

Nine misdemeanor counts of child molesting

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Police say they've identified nearly a dozen victims, most under the age of 18, but believe there may be several dozen more. Detectives ask for anyone with additional information to come forward.

These incidents allegedly occurred while Banks was employed as a driving instructor for American Driving School based in El Cajon. The owner of the company, Daniel Tackett, said Banks' last lesson was on Nov. 12. Three days later, Banks notified Tackett of a search warrant against the instructor, and American Driving School canceled any future classes with Banks.

“We were shocked by the allegations against Joe. His actions are his alone, and they violate the trust and policies of our company and those of the DMV regarding inappropriate behavior," Tackett said. "He hasn't taught any students after SDPD notified us of their investigation. We've always encouraged parents to ride on the lessons for observation of our teaching methods. As with all DMV licensed instructors, Joe passed a DOJ background check before he was hired."

According to the school's website, "American Driving School was established in 1982 and graduates over 1,000 new drivers per year from many parts of the San Diego area. This school and the El Cajon Driving School are both owned and operated by DIJIT Enterprises, Inc."

The business advertises on its website that "every driving lesson is a PRIVATE lesson, with just one Student in the car, so the full two hours of attention are devoted to developing skills for that driver only."

"American Driving School has a more than 25-year history of high standards and is well-respected in the San Diego area because we have a strong commitment to the safety of our Students," the website adds.

Banks is currently being held on $315,000 bond and is expected to face a judge on January 18.

Anyone with information, or anyone who believes they may be a victim, are asked to call the San Diego Police Department's Northeastern Division at 858-538-8026 or CrimeStoppers at (888) 580-8477.

Resources for victims of sexual assault are available through the National Sexual Violence Resources Center and the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-4673.