Driver killed in fiery crash on SR-94 in San Diego, closed roads for hours

A driver was killed in a fiery crash on Saturday morning after their car became airborne on State Route 94 near Golden Hill in San Diego, prompting multiple lane closures for several hours.

At around 8:51 a.m. on Saturday, a driver who has yet to be identified was driving a Mini Cooper on the SR-94 westbound transition to Interstate 15 northbound when the car veered off the roadway towards the left, hitting a concrete wall.

Next, the car veered to the right, striking another concrete wall and launching off the freeway transition, according to California Highway Patrol.

While airborne, the Mini Cooper struck a CalTrans exit sign and landed onto the roof of a 2015 Nissan Murano traveling westbound on SR-94 before hitting the road and becoming fully engulfed in flames.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Debris from the Nissan Murano then struck a 2020 Hyundai Accent, CHP said.

The driver of the Mini Cooper died while the two occupants of the Nissan Murano were taken to a local hospital for minor injuries, CHP said.

The grisly crash closed westbound SR-94 between Interstate 805 and I-15 for several hours.

San Diego's CHP office is currently investigating the crash and it is not yet known if drugs and/or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

A toxicology report is pending through the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.