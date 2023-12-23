SR-94

Driver killed in fiery crash on SR-94 in San Diego, closed roads for hours

The driver of a Mini Cooper crashed on the freeway bridge, where the car launched off the overpass into another vehicle on SR-94, sparking an explosion

By Renee Schmiedeberg

A driver was killed in a fiery crash on Saturday morning after their car became airborne on State Route 94 near Golden Hill in San Diego, prompting multiple lane closures for several hours.

At around 8:51 a.m. on Saturday, a driver who has yet to be identified was driving a Mini Cooper on the SR-94 westbound transition to Interstate 15 northbound when the car veered off the roadway towards the left, hitting a concrete wall.

Next, the car veered to the right, striking another concrete wall and launching off the freeway transition, according to California Highway Patrol.

While airborne, the Mini Cooper struck a CalTrans exit sign and landed onto the roof of a 2015 Nissan Murano traveling westbound on SR-94 before hitting the road and becoming fully engulfed in flames.

Debris from the Nissan Murano then struck a 2020 Hyundai Accent, CHP said.

The driver of the Mini Cooper died while the two occupants of the Nissan Murano were taken to a local hospital for minor injuries, CHP said.

The grisly crash closed westbound SR-94 between Interstate 805 and I-15 for several hours.

San Diego's CHP office is currently investigating the crash and it is not yet known if drugs and/or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

A toxicology report is pending through the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.

