OCEANSIDE

Dogs Saved, Reunited With Owners After House Fire in Oceanside

The family was not home at the time of the fire, but neighbors told firefighters two dogs were possibly inside

By City News Service

182891750
Getty Images

Oceanside firefighters rescued two dogs from a house that was on fire, authorities said Tuesday.

Around 3:30 p.m. Monday, the Oceanside Fire Department responded to a report of smoke coming from the top floor of a two-story house at 1065 Village Court, the department said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Witnesses told firefighters that the family was not home, but there were two large dogs still in the house. The crews forced entry through the front door then "isolated and extinguished the fire to the kitchen area, and ensured the dogs were safe while clearing the house of the smoke," said Battalion Chief Lucifer Keener.

OFD teams stayed on the scene for 30 minutes to check for fire extension and to "wait for the owners to reunite them with their dogs," Keener said.

Local

San Diego County Oct 26

Latest Coronavirus Updates: County Reports 412 Cases, 9 New Deaths

Covid-19 8 hours ago

Border Reopening Means Binational Families Can Finally Spend Holidays Together

No other information was released. It is unclear what started the blaze.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

OCEANSIDESan Diego CountyNorth Countyfiredogs
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us