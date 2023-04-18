Poway

Dog Helps Poway Resident Escape Burning House; 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Dog Displaced

The pup notified its owner that something was wrong

By Renee Schmiedeberg

NBC Universal, Inc.

Loud explosions could be heard coming from a Poway garage fully engulfed in flames Tuesday morning, displacing two adults, two children and one dog.

The explosions are believed to come from ammunition and paint in the garage while fast-moving flames quickly spread to the attic, according to Poway Fire Department's Deputy Fire Chief Brian Mitchell.

Huge red flames and giant plumes of dark smoke could be seen by neighbors when crews arrived to what was left of the single story family home on 12927 Neddick Avenue, Poway Fire Department said.

Within 20 minutes, crews knocked down the fire, according to Poway Fire Department Battalion Chief Jesus Ramirez.

The one occupant inside the home was able to get out safely with her dog and without any injuries, according to Chief Ramirez.

"She told me that she was able to get notification from her dog who nudged her that something was off in the house," Chief Ramirez said.

Crews have not confirmed what caused the fire.

This article tagged under:

Powaydogshouse fire
