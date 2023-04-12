San Diego Humane Society Offering $ Incentives for Fostering 50-Pound Dogs

At the San Diego Humane Society, crowded times call for creative measures.

In March, the shelter set a new record with 620 dogs in their care. The Humane Society is hoping to cut that number down by offering $100 Visa gift cards to people willing to foster a 50lb+ dog for at least two weeks, hoping

“San Diego Humane Society has 350 kennels," said Nina Thompson, a spokeswoman for the Humane Society. "When we have more dogs than kennels, we create emergency space. We create emergency kennels in classrooms and office spaces in a warehouse.”

Finding fosters for their dogs is one of their best tools. They also lean on animal rescue groups to help keep the demand down.

Liz Pierce has been fostering Golden Boy from the Animal Rescue Center of California (ARC) for three weeks.

“He's had a hard life, but here he is and he brings me happiness," she said.

Golden Boy was stranded in the Mojave Desert for three months. He was starving, unable to walk, blind and deaf.

These days, he's doing so much better. One of the only things he’s missing is a forever home.

“He’s going to be a rock star," Pierce said.

ARC rescue director Tim Thomas, who's 90 years old, is trying to financially support these animals and said he'd do it again in a heartbeat, but he needs help to care for the increase of dogs under his care.

“I am on social security only," Thomas said. "It's just a pleasure. I love animals.”

Golden Boy’s rescue is part of a much larger story of abandoned pets across San Diego. It’s one of the pandemic’s lingering effects.

“One of the theories is that there was a pause on spay/neuter during the pandemic," Thompson said. "Just like the rest of the world, veterinarians couldn't do their work because they have to work in quite close proximity of each other.”

If you’re interested in fostering or adopting Golden Boy or donating to the ARC's rescue efforts, click here.

To foster Hercules or another pet from the San Diego Humane Society, there will be two more training sessions in April.