Crime and Courts

Do you know who shot the man to death in 2005 at his Lincoln Park home?

Thomas Johnson, 31, was fatally shot after answering a knock at his front door

Thomas Johnson was shot to death at his home in Lincoln Park in 2005.
Crime Stoppers

Authorities put out a public call Thursday to anyone who might be able to help identify the killer of a Lincoln Park man who was gunned down at his home more than 18 years ago.

Thomas Johnson, 31, was fatally shot after answering a knock at the front door of his house in the 5000 block of Manomet Street about 10:45 p.m. on Dec. 23, 2005, according to the San Diego Police Department.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

Investigators determined that Johnson had left his residence about 15 minutes earlier, police said. After he returned, a witness heard a commotion, followed by several gunshots.

No suspects in the case have been identified.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Anyone with information about the slaying is asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or contact the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

This article tagged under:

Crime and Courts
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Down to Earth With Dagmar Decision 2024 Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us