Do you know who shot the man to death in 2005 at his Lincoln Park home?

Authorities put out a public call Thursday to anyone who might be able to help identify the killer of a Lincoln Park man who was gunned down at his home more than 18 years ago.

Thomas Johnson, 31, was fatally shot after answering a knock at the front door of his house in the 5000 block of Manomet Street about 10:45 p.m. on Dec. 23, 2005, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Investigators determined that Johnson had left his residence about 15 minutes earlier, police said. After he returned, a witness heard a commotion, followed by several gunshots.

No suspects in the case have been identified.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Anyone with information about the slaying is asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or contact the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.