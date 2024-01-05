Disney On Ice presents FROZEN & ENCANTO, Playing at Pechanga Arena from January 18 – 21

For the first time, Disney On Ice invites families to step inside the magical adventures of Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Frozen, the #1 Animated feature of all time, and Disney Animation’s Encanto, the 2022 Academy Award®, BAFTA®, and Golden Globe® Award winner for Best Animated Feature, as they come to life like never before. This adventure on ice transports fans into two of the most popular Disney films as audiences can sing-along to their favorite songs while embracing world-class ice skating, aerial acrobatics and more when Disney On Ice presents Frozen & Encanto skates into San Diego playing from January 18–21, 2024 at Pechanga Arena San Diego.

Audiences will see Anna, Elsa, Mirabel, and the Madrigal family live, as well as fan favorites Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald, Goofy, and many more.

Audiences will learn that everyone has their own gifts, magical or not, and being true to yourself and loving those around you is what makes you special. YOU are the magic!

Showtimes

Thursday, January 18 7:00 PM

Friday, January 19 7:00 PM

Saturday, January 20 11:00 AM, 3:00 PM & 7:00 PM

Sunday, January 21 11:00 AM, 3:00 PM & 7:00 PM

Pechanga Arena San Diego – 3500 Sports Arena Blvd, San Diego, CA 92110

For additional information & to purchase tickets, click here!