Derek Chauvin, Guilty: San Diegans React to Verdict

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty on two counts of murder and one count of manslaughter in the death of George Floyd. Here's how San Diegans reacted to the news.

'That Was Justice'

NBC 7 and Telemundo 20 spoke with San Diegans all over the county Tuesday, including a woman named Olga who was in Barrio Logan when news of the guilty verdict came down.

“I’m happy. That was justice,” Olga told Telemundo 20. “He got what he deserved. What he did was wrong.”

Olga said she was confident Chauvin would, ultimately, be found guilty. She said the proof is in the videos.

“There was no way to change the story,” she added.

Olga said she believes police departments need better training and to look at their processes.

Sala Suriel was having lunch in downtown San Diego when the guilty verdict was announced.

It was a solemn moment.

“I think it was monumental for us to witness justice being served for something that should have never occurred,” Suriel told NBC 7. “I think it was important for us to be in touch with our community and the rest of the world at the moment.”

Suriel believes the jurors came back with the right verdict and added, “I think justice was served.”

“I hope that this sets a precedent for law enforcement for people who are in oppressed groups. I hope that there’s reform, abolition, that’s all I’m hoping for,” Suriel added. “This makes me a little hopeful. They’re pushing the needle just a little bit.”

Suriel – who is Afro-Latina – said the killing of George Floyd “hit home.”

“Being from the area that I’m from in New Jersey, we experience situations like this, run-ins with the law. So, we try to be as cautious as possible but even so, we’re still targeted. But hopefully, this will be a step in the right direction.”

San Diego Mayor, Other Leaders React to Chauvin's Guilty Verdict

San Diego Todd Gloria released this statement after the guilty verdict:

“The jury has rightly called this case what it was: murder. Derek Chauvin’s actions were an abuse of power and a disservice to the men and women who nobly protect and serve our communities – and now, he will be held accountable. Today, millions of Americans know that their cries for justice were heard. In the same way people across the country rallied to speak up for George Floyd, it is my hope we will take up the important work that remains to address the systemic wrongs against Black people in this country and come together to heal. I encourage all San Diegans to honor George Floyd’s memory peacefully.”

U.S. Congresswoman Sara Jacobs (D-CA-53) released a statement that read, in part:

“I am grateful for the jury’s guilty verdict today, but true justice would be having George Floyd at home with his family. One guilty verdict doesn’t change the reality of being Black in America. For decades, Black Americans have had difficult conversations with their children about the dangers of police interactions gone wrong. And for decades, they’ve been subjected to video footage of their loved ones beaten and brutalized when the worst happens. We have to do better, and we will do better.”

“Black lives matter,” Jacobs added. “And George Floyd should still be here.”

San Diego Sheriff Bill Gore released a statement to the media before the verdict came down. In it, Gore acknowledged the verdict would come with many emotions.

Gore’s statement read, in part:

“The San Diego County Sheriff's Department recognizes, respects and will protect the fundamental right to peacefully assemble and the right to freedom of speech and expression. We ask that individuals interested in expressing their emotions related to the verdict, do so peacefully and with respect to other people and property. If you are participating in a demonstration and are asked by law enforcement to leave the area, please do so. If you witness a violent act or destruction of property, please move to a safe place, and report it.”

Shortly before 3 p.m., San Diego County Board of Supervisors chair Nathan Fletcher released the following statement in reaction to the guilty verdicts:

"Justice was served today in Minnesota, but this case is reflective of a serious problem of systemic racism and perpetual violence against communities of color across our nation. The work to fundamentally deliver justice and fairness for communities of color must continue.”

Not a San Diegan, but a Californian, Gov. Gavin Newsom also reacted to the verdict Tuesday afternoon, releasing this statement, in part:

“The hard truth is that, if George Floyd looked like me, he'd still be alive today. No conviction can repair the harm done to George Floyd and his family, but today’s verdict provides some accountability as we work to root out the racial injustice that haunts our society. We must continue the work of fighting systemic racism and excessive use of force. "