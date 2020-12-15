san marcos

Deputies Want To Find Man Suspected Of Starting Brush Fire In San Marcos

By City News Serivce

SDSO

Authorities reached out to the public Tuesday for help in identifying and locating a man suspected of starting a vegetation fire near a San Marcos place of worship last week.

The blaze happened shortly before 11:55 a.m. Thursday at 1111 La Moree Road, south of state Route 78, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

The fire burned roughly 100 square feet of vegetation near a Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, but firefighters extinguished the flames before any buildings were damaged, officials said.

Investigators determined the fire was intentionally set and nearby surveillance cameras captured video and images of the suspect, described as a white man riding a mountain bike and carrying a brown backpack. The suspect was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and black shorts.

Tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward up to $1,000.

Anyone with information on the identity or location of the suspect is asked to call the sheriff's bomb/arson unit at 619-550-8158 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

