Del Mar exploring low-income housing options at fairgrounds

Low-income housing isn’t something you think of when you take a drive through Del Mar.

It’s a place filled with multi-million-dollar homes, many of them with ocean views. Like other communities around Southern California, Del Mar is looking for ways to build low-income homes to satisfy a state requirement.

It hasn’t come easy, but Del Mar’s mayor believes a solution may already be available: The Del Mar Fairgrounds is being looked at as a possible site to building 61 low-income homes.

The 22nd District Agricultural Association, which runs the fairgrounds for the state, is working with Del Mar to explore the possibility of building a development somewhere on the perimeter of the 324-acre property. The city and the agriculture district have entered into an exclusive negotiating rights agreement to see if the plan might work.

San Diego County’s Board of Supervisor Terra Lawson-Remer will ask fellow board members to join her in supporting a resolution to build low-income housing at the fairgrounds. Lawson-Remer told reporters that, with the board’s blessing, some of the red tape required to build this kind of project might be streamlined.

“Finding smart ways to build affordable housing in San Diego communities is what we’re all about,” Lawson-Remer said on Monday.

The plan is in its infancy. Those working on it are still trying to identify the best places on the fairgrounds to build housing.

“The siting of this project is really important,” said Michael Gelfand, first vice-president of the 22nd District. “Access, egress, it needs to be close to shopping — all of those issues are part of it, but also how it affects what the fairgrounds will ultimately be.”

Gelfand said the project would be part of the plans to re-work the fairgrounds for the next century.

Longtime Del Mar resident Marian Duncan told NBC7 she doesn’t think the fairgrounds is the right place to house low-income workers.

“I just think there might be better alternatives, less expensive space and more services that are really helpful,” Duncan added.

Carmen Fernandez said she has “mixed emotions” about the fairgrounds being used for housing.

“I know these poor people do need a place to live,” Fernandez said, but she just doesn’t think Del Mar is it.

A longtime resident who would only give his first name said he likes the idea. Why? Because, Pete said, he said it would keep big buildings from being erected along Camino Del Mar.

Mark Shapiro told NBC 7 that he thought it might work.

“It could be a good idea, depending on the details —if they do it right,” Shapiro said.

If the project moves forward, Del Mar Mayor Dave Drucker said it could be ready for residents to move in by 2030.