A portion of a Del Mar beach, where a shark bit a man Sunday is expected to reopen Tuesday morning.

The incident happened around 9 a.m. about 100 yards offshore from the Beach Safety Center at 17th Street, according to the City of Del Mar.

The victim, a 46-year-old man, was bitten in his torso, left arm and hand, which are significant injuries, but are non-life-threatening, according to city officials. An ambulance transported him to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.

He was swimming in a group of about a dozen ocean swimmers who regularly meet to train in Del Mar.

Jenna Veal, a friend of the victim who was just feet away from the attack, told NBC's "TODAY" that the victim punched the shark in the face.

"He was incredibly conscious and brave. I mean, he truly fought for his life on multiple fronts today, from the fact that he got bumped by the shark and bit, and then he punched it in the face, and then he was able to still call for help," the eyewitness said. "Then when we got all the way onto shore, he was able to respond to questions. Where we were, what the date was. He said, 'Could you call my wife? Here's her phone number.'"

Lifeguards posted signs and closed Del Mar beaches for surfing and swimming for one mile in both directions from the location of the incident — which is from about 6th Street to North Beach — and have notified neighboring jurisdictions, as in accordance with shark attack protocols developed by the California Marine Safety Chiefs Association and the Shark Lab at California State University Long Beach.

The beach closure will remain in effect through 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

NBC 7 San Diego A shark attack in Del Mar on June 2, 2024, prompted beach closures in the area. (NBC 7 San Diego)

Del Mar is known to have a significant juvenile great white shark population. However, it is still unclear if that was the type of shark involved in the attack.

"This is the second time in about a year and a half here in Del Mar, so not a good day for ocean lovers," Edelbrock said. "If we, as in everyone, paid attention in the last 4+ years between here and Torrey Pines and like Black’s [Beach] area, we have had quite a few juvenile white sharks in the area."

In November 2022, Lyn Jutronich was out for a swim with her swimming partner when she was bitten in the thigh by a shark. She was wounded but survived.

Also in 2022, on Christmas Eve, a surfer in the Northern California town of Morro Bay was attacked and killed by a great white.

Last week, a stretch of San Clemente beach, just north of San Diego County, was closed due to what authorities called aggressive sharks.