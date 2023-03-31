crash

SR-94 Reopens Following Deadly Crash Near Downtown: SDPD

CHP says one driver was traveling at a high rate of speed when they rear-ended another driver

By Karla Rendon

Law enforcement responds to a deadly crash on SR-94 near downtown San Diego on Friday, March 31, 2023.
One person was killed early Friday in a rollover crash that shut down a portion of State Route 94 near downtown San Diego.

The incident was reported shortly after 4 a.m. when a Honda Accord and Ford F-250 crashed on westbound SR-94 near northbound Interstate 5, according to the San Diego Police Department (SDPD). The impact and investigation prompted Caltrans to shut down westbound lanes of SR-94 but as of 7:30 a.m., the freeway was back open.

Sgt. Josh Nelson of the California Highway Patrol (CHP) said their preliminary investigation found the Ford driver was traveling at a high speed and rear-ended the Honda, causing the truck to overturn. Sgt. Nelson said the truck driver died at the scene and the driver of the Honda sustained minor injuries.

"Something like this is completely avoidable," Sgt. Nelson said. "If everybody just slowed down, drive responsibly, we can avoid stuff like this.

Law enforcement officials have not identified the individual who died in the crash.

It is unclear if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash. The investigation is ongoing.

