1 Dead in Crash at U.S.-Mexico Border in San Ysidro

The California Highway Patrol is responding to a deadly crash at the U.S.-Mexico Border south of San Diego.

According to Tijuana police, a silver sedan sped through the border crossing at the San Ysidro Port of Entry just after 2 p.m., crashing into a man and a woman.

The vehicle managed to enter the U.S. but crashed into retaining walls, disabling the vehicle, Tijuana police said.

CHP confirmed at least one person was killed in a crash but said other details surrounding the crash were scarce.

Tijuana police did not disclose the condition of the others involved in the crash, nor did they say if any arrests had been made. The cause of the crash was not known.

Footage from SkyRanger 7 showed the crushed silver sedan just before the gates leading into the United States.

Nine lanes of the border crossing were closed as several law enforcement officers surrounded the area. Traffic was backed up in both directions as a result.

This is a developing story. Please refresh this page for the latest.