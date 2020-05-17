Dead Man Found Floating in San Diego Bay

Port of San Diego authorities found a dead man floating in San Diego Bay on Sunday.

A recreational boater radioed Harbor Police after seeing a possible body floating near Embarcadero Marina Park North around 7 a.m., the port said.

Harbor Police recovered the body of an older man and said the death did not appear to be suspicious in nature.

Police said the man has not been identified and the cause of death is under investigation by the Medical Examiner’s Office. The investigation is ongoing.

No other information was available.