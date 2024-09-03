Daytime car-commercial shoot could snarl Coronado Bridge traffic on Tuesday

The city of Coronado tweeted out on Labor Day that a filming permit had been approved for an Infiniti car-commercial video shoot on the bridge on Tuesday, a move that will possibly snarl traffic for travelers looking to leave the island.

The permit will only affect eastbound drivers on the bridge, officials said, and will be in effect from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Caltrans approved a filming permit on EB side of the Coronado Bridge for Tues, Sept 3 from 10am to 6pm. CHP will conduct rolling closures – meaning closing lanes periodically for a few minutes during that time. WB bridge traffic will be open with no delays. pic.twitter.com/MCkT9xggA0 — City of Coronado (@CoronadoCity) September 2, 2024

Assisting with the closure, which the city said was approved by Caltrans, will be officers with the California Highway Patrol, who will intermittently block all drivers heading to San Diego while the film crews tape a portion of a car commercial. It's not clear which side the zipper lanes will be on, but there will presumably be an extra lane eastbound during shooting.

"CHP will conduct rolling closures — meaning closing lanes periodically for a few minutes during that time," the city's X account tweeted out.

Caltrans, which got the request for the shoot back on Aug. 16, emailed NBC 7 that it had approved the shoot back on Aug. 21.

"Permits to film on the Coronado Bridge are issued periodically throughout the year and allowed when interruptions are deemed minimal," Caltrans public-affairs manager Steve Welborn said in an email on Tuesday morning. "Permits are usually issued on the weekends without much restriction and are issued on weekdays between major commute times."

As of 11:55 a.m. on Tuesday, however, the only traffic backed up was in the lanes headed INTO Coronado, according to SigAlert.com.

Drivers on Coronado have an alternative to the the bridge, of course: Driving down the Silver Strand to Imperial Beach, but it's an option that potentially detours travelers many miles out of their way.