fatal crash

Dancing pedestrian killed by cars on SeaWorld Drive: SDPD

Man was hit by a Honda, then thrown into the path of a Toyota, which ran him over, police said

By City News Service

Police lights are shown in this undated image.
NBC 7

A pedestrian was fatally struck by two vehicles while dancing in the middle of Sea World Drive at night, authorities reported Wednesday.

The unidentified man was cavorting on the eastbound side of the Mission Bay Park-area street for unknown reasons when a Honda Fit hit him east of West Mission Bay Drive shortly before 9 p.m. Tuesday, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The impact threw the victim into the path of an oncoming Toyota Camry, which ran over him, SDPD Officer John Buttle said.

The pedestrian died at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Police have ruled out DUI as a contributing factor to the man's death.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

fatal crash
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Down to Earth With Dagmar Decision 2024 Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us