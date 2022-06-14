CVPD Looking For Pursuit Suspect Who Ran Away After Crashing Into Home

Chula Vista police are on the lookout for a man who led them on a high-speed chase before crashing into a house and running away.

“It was airborne probably landed about right here,” Cynthia Hernandez said as she retraced the path the SUV took through her backyard fence and into her father’s bedroom.

“You kind of feel like you are in a dream. Like, it is not real because you never expect something like that to happen,” Hernandez added.

Hernandez took a video on her phone after police secured the scene and Chula Vista firefighters extinguished her burning home.

“It’s very funny, very weird. I never thought of this,” Cynthia’s father Fernando Hernandez said.

Fernando, 76, said he was woken up by the sound of nearby sirens and started get up. Then, all of the sudden, the SUV came crashing through this wall throwing furniture on top of him.

Somehow, Fernando managed to escape without a scratch. His bedroom, though, was filled with smoke, splintered furniture and what-ifs.

“I gave him a hug when I kind of realized, ‘Oh my God, you could have been decapitated and burned,’” Cynthia said.

How the vehicle ended up in the Hernandezes’ home is an equally unexpected turn of events.

Chula Vista police say they attempted to pull over the vehicle at 900 Bay Avenue for a moving violation.

Instead, the driver lead them on a high-speed chase which should have ended in a nearby apartment complex parking lot on the opposite side of the Hernandezes’ fence.

Instead, police say the driver backed into a pursuing police car, then drove straight through the fence.

“I heard this very loud boom, just this incredible noise,” Cynthia recalled.

Cynthia saw the driver stagger away and was able to show where police found a female passenger hiding under crash debris.

Fernando and Cynthia’s home is too damaged to live in right now so they’re staying in a hotel., And Cynthia says it will take more than $100,000 and six months for it to be repaired.

CVPD has not identified the suspect.