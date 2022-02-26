Crowds Gather in San Diego County Mountains to Enjoy the Snow

East County San Diego’s snow-covered areas provided fun-filled activities for families and friends.

“We just want to get out here in the snow,” San Diegan Angel Palermo said.

Areas of Julian, Pine Valley and Mt. Laguna saw snow in recent days which fueled the crowds that traveled to enjoy it.

“Snow is good for activities and overall having fun with friends and family because you know there are more things to do like a sled or go riding like we are today,” San Diegan Thomas Judd said

Parks Departments are advising people to be prepared for some traffic jams and icy roads.

California Highway Patrol reminds people going to the mountains to stay off private property.



