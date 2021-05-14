El Cajon

Crews Knock Down Fire at 2 El Cajon Homes

No firefighters were injured in the blaze and neighbors told officials both homes were unoccupied at the time of the fire

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

Firefighters respond to the scene of a blaze at two homes in El Cajon on Friday, May 14, 2021.
Flames ripped through two homes in El Cajon Friday morning but thanks to the quick actions and swift collaboration between local fire departments, the blaze was put out.

Firefighters received a call of the fire sometime around 6 a.m. and responded near Avocado Avenue and Avenida Abajo. Upon arrival, crews were met with the two homes “well involved” in the fire, according to Richard Durrell, Battalion Fire Chief of the San Miguel Fire and Rescue Department.

Although crews had difficulty accessing the blaze, the collaboration between San Miguel, Santee and the San Diego Fire-Rescue Departments made for a successful firefight.

“It was a good, cooperative effort,” Durrell said. “A good, aggressive exterior attack.”

Crews have since knocked the fire down and Durrell said firefighters will stick around to monitor for any hot spots.

No firefighters were injured in the blaze and neighbors told officials both homes were unoccupied at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

