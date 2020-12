You are watching a live stream from SkyRanger 7

San Diego Fire-Rescue and Heartland Fire Department crews are battling a house fire that sparked Wednesday night near Oak Park.

The fire was reported at a two-story home on Romo Street at around 5:30 p.m., according to SDFD.

At least three children reportedly escaped the fire, SDFD said. Firefighters are trying to figure out if more people are still inside.

