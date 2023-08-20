Coyote Fire in Potrero 100% contained: Cal Fire

Coyote Fire details as of 7:30 p.m. Sunday

Size: 466 acres

466 acres Containment: 100%

100% Location: Coyote Holler Road, Potrero

Coyote Holler Road, Potrero All evacuation orders and warnings lifted, roads reopened

The Coyote Fire in the Potrero area, close to the U.S.—Mexico border has already burned 200 acres.

The "Coyote Fire," which erupted in the Potrero area of San Diego County on Thursday and led to evacuation orders and road closures, is 100% contained as of Sunday night, fire officials said.

"The precipitation from tropical cyclone Hilary has helped firefighters reach full containment," Cal Fire San Diego said in an incident update posted on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, around 7 p.m. on Sunday.

#CoyoteFire [final] The final update and fact sheet. The fire is now 100% contained. A big THANK YOU to everyone who assisted us on this incident and who helped Potrero residents. We couldn’t do it without you! pic.twitter.com/pmrKHdGkWP — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) August 21, 2023

All evacuation orders were lifted on Saturday morning, when the fire remained at 466 acres. Roads that were closed on Thursday due to the fire were also reopened.

"If you were evacuated, it is now safe to return home," the San Diego County Sheriff's Department wrote on X.

The department urged anyone returning home to drive carefully around firefighters, deputies, road and utility crews working to put out the fire.

The Coyote Fire started burning during the afternoon on Aug. 17 on Coyote Holler Road with a dangerous rate of spread.

By 8 p.m. on Thursday, Cal Fire reported the fire had burned 400 acres. One structure and one outbuilding were destroyed in the flames, Cal Fire said.

One firefighter was injured battling the fire but had a minor injury and has since been released from the hospital. Cal Fire San Diego told NBC 7.

Firefighters continue battling flames from the Coyote Fire in the Potrero area on Aug. 17, 2023. (OnSceneTV)

Red fire retardant covers a Cal Fire/San Diego County truck near the Coyote Fire on Aug. 17, 2023.. (OnSceneTV)