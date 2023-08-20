Cal Fire San Diego

Coyote Fire in Potrero 100% contained: Cal Fire

By NBC 7 Staff

Coyote Fire details as of 7:30 p.m. Sunday

  • Size: 466 acres
  • Containment: 100%
  • Location: Coyote Holler Road, Potrero
  • All evacuation orders and warnings lifted, roads reopened
The Coyote Fire in the Potrero area, close to the U.S.—Mexico border has already burned 200 acres.

The "Coyote Fire," which erupted in the Potrero area of San Diego County on Thursday and led to evacuation orders and road closures, is 100% contained as of Sunday night, fire officials said.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

"The precipitation from tropical cyclone Hilary has helped firefighters reach full containment," Cal Fire San Diego said in an incident update posted on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, around 7 p.m. on Sunday.

All evacuation orders were lifted on Saturday morning, when the fire remained at 466 acres. Roads that were closed on Thursday due to the fire were also reopened.

"If you were evacuated, it is now safe to return home," the San Diego County Sheriff's Department wrote on X.

The department urged anyone returning home to drive carefully around firefighters, deputies, road and utility crews working to put out the fire.

The Coyote Fire started burning during the afternoon on Aug. 17 on Coyote Holler Road with a dangerous rate of spread.

By 8 p.m. on Thursday, Cal Fire reported the fire had burned 400 acres. One structure and one outbuilding were destroyed in the flames, Cal Fire said.

One firefighter was injured battling the fire but had a minor injury and has since been released from the hospital. Cal Fire San Diego told NBC 7.

Firefighters continue battling flames from the Coyote Fire in the Potrero area on Aug. 17, 2023. (OnSceneTV)
Red fire retardant covers a Cal Fire/San Diego County truck near the Coyote Fire on Aug. 17, 2023.. (OnSceneTV)
Flames from the Coyote Fire burned structures in the Potrero area on Aug. 17, 2023. (OnSceneTV)

San Diego News

Hurricane Hilary 9 hours ago

Tracker: NBC 7 meteorologist follows the path of Tropical Storm Hilary

Hurricane Hilary Aug 16

Live updates: When and where will Hurricane Hilary impact San Diego County?

This article tagged under:

Cal Fire San DiegoSan Diego CountyfireCal Fire
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live Worth The Trip
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us