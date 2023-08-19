Coyote Fire evacuation orders lifted in Potrero; Cal Fire gaining on containment

Coyote Fire details as of 8 a.m. Saturday

Size: 466 acres

466 acres Containment: 55%

55% Location: Coyote Holler Road, Potrero

Coyote Holler Road, Potrero All evacuation orders and warnings lifted

Road closures: Potrero Park Drive

The Coyote Fire in the Potrero area, close to the U.S.—Mexico border has already burned 200 acres.

Cal Fire San Diego crews have lifted all evacuation orders and gained 55% containment on the "Coyote Fire," which remains at 466 acres in the Potrero area of San Diego County on Saturday morning.

"If you were evacuated, it is now safe to return home," the San Diego County Sheriff's Department wrote on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

The department urged anyone returning home to drive carefully around firefighters, deputies, road and utility crews working to put out the fire.

The San Diego County Department of Public Works also opened most of the roads closed on Thursday due to the fire.

The Coyote Fire started burning during the afternoon on Aug. 17 on Coyote Holler Road with a dangerous rate of spread.

By 8 p.m. on Thursday, Cal Fire reported the fire had burned 400 acres. One structure and one outbuilding were destroyed in the flames, Cal Fire said.

One firefighter was injured battling the fire but had a minor injury and has since been released from the hospital. Cal Fire San Diego told NBC 7.

Firefighters continue battling flames from the Coyote Fire in the Potrero area on Aug. 17, 2023. (OnSceneTV)

Red fire retardant covers a Cal Fire/San Diego County truck near the Coyote Fire on Aug. 17, 2023.. (OnSceneTV)