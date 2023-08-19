Cal Fire San Diego

Coyote Fire evacuation orders lifted in Potrero; Cal Fire gaining on containment

All evacuations orders and warnings have been lifted for residents in the area related to the Coyote Fire, but some roads were still closed

By NBC 7 Staff

Coyote Fire details as of 8 a.m. Saturday

  • Size: 466 acres
  • Containment: 55%
  • Location: Coyote Holler Road, Potrero
  • All evacuation orders and warnings lifted
  • Road closures: Potrero Park Drive
The Coyote Fire in the Potrero area, close to the U.S.—Mexico border has already burned 200 acres.

Cal Fire San Diego crews have lifted all evacuation orders and gained 55% containment on the "Coyote Fire," which remains at 466 acres in the Potrero area of San Diego County on Saturday morning.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

"If you were evacuated, it is now safe to return home," the San Diego County Sheriff's Department wrote on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

The department urged anyone returning home to drive carefully around firefighters, deputies, road and utility crews working to put out the fire.

The San Diego County Department of Public Works also opened most of the roads closed on Thursday due to the fire.

The Coyote Fire started burning during the afternoon on Aug. 17 on Coyote Holler Road with a dangerous rate of spread.

By 8 p.m. on Thursday, Cal Fire reported the fire had burned 400 acres. One structure and one outbuilding were destroyed in the flames, Cal Fire said.

One firefighter was injured battling the fire but had a minor injury and has since been released from the hospital. Cal Fire San Diego told NBC 7.

Firefighters continue battling flames from the Coyote Fire in the Potrero area on Aug. 17, 2023. (OnSceneTV)
Red fire retardant covers a Cal Fire/San Diego County truck near the Coyote Fire on Aug. 17, 2023.. (OnSceneTV)
Flames from the Coyote Fire burned structures in the Potrero area on Aug. 17, 2023. (OnSceneTV)

San Diego News

Hurricane Hilary Aug 17

NBC 7 meteorologist explains how Hurricane Hilary could impact San Diego County

Hurricane Hilary Aug 16

Live updates: When and where will Hurricane Hilary impact San Diego County?

This article tagged under:

Cal Fire San DiegoSan Diego CountyfireCal Fire
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live Worth The Trip
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us