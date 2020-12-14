Covered California Extends Enrollment Deadline to Dec. 30

Americans faced a historic level of unemployment and a financial crisis brought upon by the coronavirus pandemic this year. As a response, Covered California extended its enrollment deadline to give Golden State residents more time to sign up for their health insurance.

The health insurance marketplace announced Friday that it is taking the “unprecedented step” of giving residents until Dec. 30 to sign up for coverage that will begin on Jan. 1. Prior to the extension, the deadline was scheduled for Tuesday,

“No one should wait to sign up, and we are extending the deadline through Dec. 30 to give all of us more time to spread the word and make sure our family and friends have health insurance during this pandemic,” Covered California’s executive director, Peter Lee, said in a statement.

Covered California urges all residents to ignore outdated television, radio and print ads that state Dec. 15 is the deadline to sign up.

Those who sign up by the extended deadline are required to pay their first bill in order for their coverage to take effect. According to the health insurance company, about 1.2 million uninsured Californians are eligible for financial assistance through Covered California or qualify for low-cost or no-cost coverage through Medi-Cal.

For more information on how to apply for Covered California, click here.