Cousins who died together in a tragic Lemon Grove crash honored Haitian community

Family members and their pastor have confirmed the identities of two cousins killed last Wednesday morning in Lemon Grove near the intersection of Broadway and Buena Vista Avenue.

They were Haitian immigrants just starting their lives here in the U.S.

Nadia Charles, 20, and Junior Joseph Juste, 2, grew up together in the Haitian commune of Cabaret. They immigrated to San Diego a year ago.

“They, both of them, dreamed to do more. To be someone in this country and in their life," said Johny Oxeda, Executive Pastor of First Haitian Baptist Church Ebenezer in City Heights.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

Oxeda was building a relationship with the two cousins who had planned to attend a church workshop on Sunday led by San Diego Police for new immigrants acclimating to the local culture. Instead, their family members are now planning their funerals.

"I can’t even explain (what has happened). But, because I believe in God, I know everything (has) a reason," Oxeda said.

A Sunday church service honored the victims. This coming Wednesday, a week after their deaths, the church will host a public memorial at the street corner where they died.

Sheriff's investigators say surveillance video from a nearby business showed the moment two cars collided. While on foot, Junior Joseph and Nadia were killed in the momentum of that crash. Investigators say speed was a factor.

The drivers and a passenger in one of the cars were not seriously injured. While the investigation continues, so does the pastor’s compassion for the person responsible.

“We forgive him … we forgive him. I don’t think he wanted to kill somebody. I don’t think that (was) his idea to kill somebody," said Oxeda.