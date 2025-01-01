San Diego Sheriff’s Department

2 dead after crash in Lemon Grove, San Diego Sheriff's Dept says

By Christina Bravo

Two people died after a New Year's Day crash in Lemon Grove Wednesday afternoon, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

The crash happened just after 11:15 a.m. at the intersection of Broadway and Buena Vista Avenue.

The details leading up to the crash were not immediately disclosed. It was not clear if the deceased were taken to a hospital or died at the scene.

NBC 7 is en route to the scene to gather more details.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for the latest information.

