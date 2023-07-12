Local leaders Wednesday praised a decision by Gov. Gavin Newsom to exempt 383 acres in Chula Vista from the Surplus Lands Act, advancing longstanding plans to bring a four-year university to the South Bay city.

"This project represents a monumental step forward towards addressing a wide array of inequities that South Bay residents face daily," said state Sen. Steve Padilla, D-Chula Vista. "Universities offer incredible economic opportunities for the surrounding communities in addition to the increased capacity and access they provide to higher education. This is an investment in the future of this region."

Earlier this year, the state said the acres set aside for university district development in the eastern part of the city, near the Lower Otay Reservoir, must be made available for housing developers.

Assemblyman David Alvarez, D-Chula Vista, quickly began work in Sacramento to keep the area open for a proposed university. Newsom's decision this week will do just that.

"We now have the opportunity to create a regional university for the South Bay and open doors to future generations looking for new educational experiences," Alvarez said. "Individuals with a bachelor's degree have greater earning power and can earn about $32,000 more annually than those with a high school diploma."

Chula Vista is the only city in California with a population greater than 200,000 residents that does not have a non-profit or state university within its city limits. The population as of the 2020 census was 275,487 — making it the 15th largest city in the state. City leaders have lobbied for a four-year university since at least 1993, when the Otay Ranch General Development Plan was adopted.

"We are grateful for Assemblymember Alvarez and Senator Padilla for helping protect the city's vision for a 21st-century university in the South Bay," Chula Vista Mayor John McCann said. "After decades of planning and work to secure 383 acres, we are now able to continue negotiations that will advance the University-Innovation District."

The passage of the bill will allow the city to continue negotiations with a master developer.

According to city documents, the campus would contain a four-year university, a technology park and a global energy research center. The campus will "offer an opportunity to focus research and training on renewable energy sources and environmentally-friendly manufacturing and construction processes."