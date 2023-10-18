Coronado police responding to suspicious device; residents asked to avoid the area

Some residents in a Coronado neighborhood are being asked to avoid the 300 block of H Avenue due to a suspicious device, according to Coronado police.

Coronado police said on a Facebook post that neighbors in the immediate area are being evacuated. The 300 block of H Avenue is closed until further notice.

NBC 7 is trying to confirm more details.

