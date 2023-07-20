‘Container Monster': El Cerrito residents upset over new housing development for unhoused

An upcoming housing project in El Cerrito has sparked controversy in its neighborhood as locals voice concerns over their proximity to the supportive housing development.

Aimed to house unsheltered San Diegans, the "PATH Villas El Cerrito" is a $24 million project that will include 22 supportive housing units, with 18 of them for people considered chronically homeless. The first phase of the project is slated to be completed by the end of the year.

Because the apartments are modular units made from pre-fabricated shipping containers, construction time is shorter than with traditional buildings.

"In the six months that'll be saved in the process of building this model of housing versus what we usually build, we can save $1 million in shelter costs," San Diego City Council President Sean Elo-Rivera said.

The eight-story building is being constructed on El Cajon Boulevard near 54th Street.

"It’s like a monstrosity. It’s out of place," said longtime resident Yvonne.

The size of the development dwarfing nearby single-family homes is among the concerns residents have expressed. Its proximity to at least three schools in the area is another concern that was discussed during an El Cerrito Community Council Board meeting.

“Wouldn’t you be concerned if a drug offender comes out here?” Yvonne said as a mother and her two children walked by. "We don’t know what's going to come here.”

PATH, the project developer, said the upcoming development is the right support unhoused residents need to get back on their feet.

“The supportive services really make sure that people here are supported and thriving. The people they see on streets living in encampments or unhoused will be the people who move in here. The people who'll call this place home are already in our community, they're already unsheltered or waiting for this housing in an interim housing site," said Tyler Renner, a PATH spokesperson.

Some people in El Cerrito expressed their belief in helping those who are experiencing homelessness, but said other communities should do more to help those individuals since their area already has a Family Health Center that provides rehab services and a homeless storage center is just a mile away.

“We feel there should be equity. We don’t have equity in our area," Yvonne said.

Elo-Rivera said all should welcome housing projects.

“Every time we throw sand in gears of efforts to do efforts like this or housing in general, we're are slowing down the ability of people experiencing homelessness to get a roof over their heads," Elo-Rivera said.

Organizers expect residents will be able to move in early next year. They are still working to get the money to finish the second phase, which will include about 130 affordable housing units.