Condors Beat Gulls in Shootout

Sometimes you don't play very well and lose. Other times you play really well but run into someone who's having one of the best nights of his career and still lose.

The latter happened to the Gulls on Saturday night in a 2-1 shootout loss to Bakersfield.

San Diego's lone goal came in the 1st period when captain Sam Carrick got loose on a breakaway and beat Bakersfield goalie Stuart Skinner with a gorgeous shot to the top of the net. Other than that Skinner was unbeatable, stopping 39 shots to keep his team in it.

AHL All-Star goalie Anthony Stolarz was pretty good too, allowing just one goal and making 26 saves. In the shootout, though, Skinner was one better.

They needed five rounds instead of the usual three and finally Kirill Maksimov snuck the game-winner by Stoli the Goalie. Bakersfield takes both games of their San Diego doubleheader, both by one goal.

The Gulls have three more games on their season-long 5-game homestand. Up next is the Iowa Wild at 7:00 Wednesday night at Pechanga Arena.