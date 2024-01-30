Complaint filed against ‘masquerading' massage parlor city says is actually a sex shop

The San Diego City Attorney is taking legal action against what investigators say is a sex shop "masquerading" as a massage parlor in Kearny Mesa.

After receiving complaints regarding illicit sexual activities at Ocean Spa massage parlor, including criminal, nuisance and lewd activities, the SDPD's Vice Unit began an investigation, working directly with the City Attorney's Office in preparation for prosecution, according to Lt. Daniel Meyer of the San Diego Police Department.

City Attorney Mara Elliott and San Diego Police Chief David Nisleit Tuesday announced the end of the months-long joint investigation. Elliott has filed a civil law enforcement action to stop prostitution and possible human trafficking occurring at the parlor, Meyer said.

"Neighboring businesses complained the site was the source of foot traffic at odd hours, people having intercourse in parked cars and sexual noises loud enough to disrupt a nearby church service," Meyer said.

"The owners of Ocean Spa have been masquerading as a legitimate business for far too long," Elliott said. "Ocean Spa is a sex shop -- not a massage parlor -- and it has no place in our community or anywhere else. We look forward to holding these perpetrators accountable and to restoring peace in this complex."

The SDPD spent more than 125 hours investigating prostitution-related crimes at Ocean Spa last year alone, Meyer said.

On at least four occasions, spa workers offered to sell sex to undercover police officers, which led to the arrest of at least four individuals for prostitution, Meyer said. Authorities also allegedly documented more than 1,270 online advertisements for sex acts at the spa in the last five years.

"The San Diego Police Department takes neighborhood complaints of this nature very seriously," Nisleit said. "Our vice unit's thorough investigation into the operation at businesses just like Ocean Spa bring peace and civility back to San Diego neighborhoods. We are grateful for the collaboration with the city attorney to eliminate this type of criminal conduct in our communities."

Elliott has asked the court to prohibit Ocean Spa's continued operation of an illegal red-light business, to force them to pay more than $100,000 in civil penalties, and to reimburse the city for attorney fees and other monies spent responding to police calls and other enforcement-related activities.

The city attorney's complaint also alleges that the city code inspector found evidence that indicates Ocean Spa's employees lived on the premises.

"We're not convinced that these women voluntarily sold sex," Elliot said. "We're very concerned about the well-being of these employees."

Attempts to reach the business for a response to the allegations were unsuccessful.