The rioter in a coat and tie: San Diegan arrested 3 years after Jan. 6 insurrection

More than three years after a group of rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol building, a San Diego man was arrested Tuesday in connection with the breach, according to court documents obtained by NBC 7.

Jonathan Humphreys was taken into custody Jan. 16 and faces four federal charges, including entering a restricted building without authority, disorderly conduct in a restricted building and demonstrating on Capitol grounds, according to a criminal complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

The FBI said records obtained from Google through a search warrant obtained in Nov. 2021 helped place Humphreys, A University City resident, in the Capitol Building at the time of the breach on Jan. 6, 2021. He was one of two Google account users the FBI placed within the Capitol on that day, according to a criminal complaint.

Humphreys admitted to being inside the Capitol in an interview with investigators, the FBI said.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

On Jan. 6, 2021, supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol during the certification of Electoral College votes. NBCLX Political Editor Noah Pransky brings you a timeline of the day and the aftermath.

Surveillance footage and user-generated photos and video also helped place Humphreys inside the Capitol at the time of the breach, according to investigators. The FBI said a video showed the man they believe to be Humphreys entering the building through a broken window next to the Senate wing doors.

"Humphreys was dressed distinctively from many of the others inside the U.S. Capitol building that day," the FBI wrote in the complaint. "Humphreys wore a black business-style overcoat, a white dress shirt, a blue striped tie and black slacks."

A body-worn camera was affixed to his lapel. The FBI said the same Kenneth Cole overcoat and a body-worn camera were found during a search of Humphreys' San Diego apartment. Several unregistered firearms, including at least one ghost gun, were also discovered in the search, which led to another arrest by San Diego police, the FBI said.

"Based on this discovery, an officer who was a member of the San Diego Police Department obtained a search warrant for Humphreys home and vehicle, and seized the firearms," the complaint said. "Humphreys was subsequently arrested by the San Diego Police Department on California state charges related to unregistered firearms."

At one point, the FBI said, Humphreys could be seen apparently leading a large group of people toward the Speaker of the House's office suite. One rioter kicked down the door and Humphreys and others filed in, the FBI said.

Less than 15 minutes later, Humphreys was inside the Capitol Rotunda smoking a cigarette, the FBI said. Then he joined a crowd pushing against Capitol Police officers who were ordering the crowd to back up, the FBI said. The moment was captured on an officer's body-worn camera.

During an interview with the FBI, Humphreys said he was in D.C. to work a "security contact" with his company, Humphreys National Security Company. He said he traveled to Washington with a firearm but denied having the gun on him inside the Capitol Building.

"Humphreys stated he had 'plans' in case people went inside the Capitol building, and once people started entering the Capitol building, 'plans changed a couple times,' but the overall goal stayed the same," the FBI said in the complaint. "Humphreys did not wish to elaborate on what those plans were."

Humphreys appeared in San Diego federal court and was released on bail the same day, according to court records. He is restricted from leaving the country or entering Arizona or Washington, D.C.

NBC 7 reached out to an attorney for Humphreys but has not yet heard back.

More than 1,000 people have been prosecuted for various roles in the breach, including Trump.

Others from the San Diego area who were prosecuted for taking part in the Jan. 6 breach include Carlsbad resident James McGrew, who pleaded guilty to assaulting law enforcement officers and was sentenced to six years and six months in prison; El Cajon resident Erik Herrera, who was convicted by a jury of entering the Capitol and sentenced to four years in prison; former Coronado resident Jeffrey Alexander Smith, who pleaded guilty to entering the Capitol and was sentenced to a three-month prison term for taking part in the breach; and ex-Ocean Beach resident Philip James Weisbecker, who pleaded guilty to entering the Capitol and was sentenced to 30 days in custody. Charges were filed against Imperial Beach resident Joshua Kaleb Youngerman, who prosecutors allege used a rope to scale the Capitol building and gain entrance.

Ocean Beach resident Ashli Babbitt was one of five people who died in connection with the attack. Babbitt was fatally shot by a U.S. Capitol police officer while trying to climb through the broken side window next to a barricaded door to the Speaker's Lobby.