LEMON GROVE

Community saves beloved Lemon Grove BBQ restaurant on brink of closure

Coop’s West Texas BBQ’s new hours will be 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday through Sunday

By Shandel Menezes

NBC Universal, Inc.

Brad Cooper’s DIY project turned into a new restaurant. Coop’s West Texas BBQ and Catering is San Diego’s taste of the Lone Star State. 

“The chicken is one of my favorites, besides the brisket and the ribs,” the owner said. 

The pulled pork, homemade sausage, collard greens and sweet potato pie are all hits as well. 

Running the business was a dream that the pandemic slowly skittered to a stop. By March 2024, Coop’s was on the chopping block.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

“I pulled up and there was only three cars in the parking lot on a Sunday, which is typically a busy day for us. And I was just like, ‘Man, this this is not good.’”

This was the last straw, and Cooper announced he was closing. But by the following week, the community made it clear they weren’t willing to give the restaurant up without a fight.  

“I literally came out here and I had to keep walking out this way to see the end of the line,” Cooper said  “And when I saw it, I just kind of bent over and just started shedding tears. And I was just like, ‘Wow, people really do love us, you know?’”

Local

Things to Do in San Diego Mar 21

Things to do this weekend in San Diego: Ricky Montgomery, Julian Daffodil Show and more

San Diego Padres Mar 21

Padres cancel FanFest, reschedule Seidler memorial in advance of weekend storm

Three days later, he posted another notice on social media with his new hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday through Sunday. 

Anne Norris lives in Lemon Grove and saw the post. 

“I was like, ‘Yes!’ So I had to rush down here today,” Norris said. 

Fellow chef, Jahmier Simpson saw it too. 

“It's a chef thing. Chefs look out for chefs.”

Simpson drove 20 minutes to prove to Cooper that you never know who’s rooting you on from a distance and even when you feel like you’re down, never put your own fire out. 

This article tagged under:

LEMON GROVEBusinesssmall business
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Down to Earth With Dagmar Decision 2024 Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live Worth The Trip
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us