Community saves beloved Lemon Grove BBQ restaurant on brink of closure

Brad Cooper’s DIY project turned into a new restaurant. Coop’s West Texas BBQ and Catering is San Diego’s taste of the Lone Star State.

“The chicken is one of my favorites, besides the brisket and the ribs,” the owner said.

The pulled pork, homemade sausage, collard greens and sweet potato pie are all hits as well.

Running the business was a dream that the pandemic slowly skittered to a stop. By March 2024, Coop’s was on the chopping block.

“I pulled up and there was only three cars in the parking lot on a Sunday, which is typically a busy day for us. And I was just like, ‘Man, this this is not good.’”

This was the last straw, and Cooper announced he was closing. But by the following week, the community made it clear they weren’t willing to give the restaurant up without a fight.

“I literally came out here and I had to keep walking out this way to see the end of the line,” Cooper said “And when I saw it, I just kind of bent over and just started shedding tears. And I was just like, ‘Wow, people really do love us, you know?’”

Three days later, he posted another notice on social media with his new hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

Anne Norris lives in Lemon Grove and saw the post.

“I was like, ‘Yes!’ So I had to rush down here today,” Norris said.

Fellow chef, Jahmier Simpson saw it too.

“It's a chef thing. Chefs look out for chefs.”

Simpson drove 20 minutes to prove to Cooper that you never know who’s rooting you on from a distance and even when you feel like you’re down, never put your own fire out.