Coastal communities met with patchy rain thanks to marine layer clouds

Drivers in San Diego County’s coastal communities were greeted with drizzle Tuesday morning as the June gloom graduated to rain.

A slippery morning commute may have caught drivers by surprise as the rain made for a wet drive. However, these inclement conditions won’t last all day since there is a possibility for clearing in the afternoon.

“For the coast, we’re going to be mostly cloudy through most of the day,” NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen said. “But we could see some late-day sunshine.”

The more inland San Diegans are, the better chance they’ll have to catch some sun.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

“Those clouds will really start to thin out inland later today,” Parveen said. “For the coast, though, they’re also going to start to thin out, but they could still hang on for most of the coastline. But I think we’ll see an improvement at least for many areas in the afternoon.”

The National Weather Service (NWS) warned of continued patchy drizzle this week thanks to the marine layer clouds. However, a warming trend seems to be on the horizon with temperatures potentially increasing later this week.