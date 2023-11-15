Clappergate: Poway Unified's embattled superintendent, daughter respond to allegations

Dozens of parents attended a special board meeting of the Poway Unified School District on Wednesday to discuss whether any action should be taken against the district's embattled superintendent.

Some North County parents say Superintendent Marian Kim Phelps threatened Del Norte High School softball team student-athletes because they didn't clap loud enough for her daughter at an awards banquet in May.

NBC 7 Jessica Phelps reading a statement to the Poway Unified School Board on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, Phelps' daughter Jessica told the board during a public comment period that she was the target of bullying.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

“My mom did not want me to speak to you today or at any board meeting for that matter," Jessica read in a statement, "but after what I saw at the last board meeting, I cannot stay silent anymore. I want the truth to be heard," adding, “This was never about not getting enough applause at a softball banquet. Rather, this is about having to endure being bullied, being yelled at in front of my teammates, and publicly humiliated and targeted for months leading up to and including the softball banquet.”

Jessica also leveled criticism at the softball team's coaching staff.

“The former coaches who I thought I could count on did nothing to intervene or protect me,” Jessica told the board.

Superintendent accused of threatening students. NBC 7's Audra Stafford explains.

After extensive public comment, the board met behind closed doors for three hours to discuss its next steps. In the end, no reportable action was taken against Phelps.

Emotions were running high when at least two dozen parents filled the board-room meeting demanding action be taken against Phelps, who they said harassed, bullied and threatened students. According to parent and student allegations, it all started after a softball banquet in which Phelps' daughter won an award. However, critics said, Phelps was not happy with the clapping her daughter received. Those same voices criticizing Phelps allege tat she contacted a student late at night following the event and threatened graduating seniors that if they did not apologize, they would not graduate.

On Wednesday, Phelps spoke to NBC 7 and denied all the claims.

“I've never threatened any student," Phelps said. "I never would. I've never talked to any student about making threats about them not graduating. All those accusations are completely false and fabricated.”

Parents, however, including Michael Roberts, stand by their accusations.

“I think that sometimes maybe lines got blurred as to her role as a superintendent and her role as a parent," Roberts said on Tuesday, "and I think that's what we're kind of dealing with right now."

At least for now, the board did not take action against Phelps but did decide to launch an investigation into the softball program, emphasizing that the board's No. 1 priority is the well-being of all students.

NBC 7 spoke with some parents after the meeting, all of whom declined to comment on camera. Some, however, did express disappointment in the board's decision to not take action against Phelps.

A group of players were on hand at a board meeting to air their take on the controversy swirling around Superintendent Marian Kim Phelps

Also on Wednesday, the district released the following statement:

The Poway Unified School District Board of Education is aware that some members of the public are making misinformed claims about student and employee conduct involving the Del Norte High School softball program. The board has not ignored this matter but is bound by privacy laws that do not allow us to make public statements regarding specific student or employee matters.

The board has now met three times regarding this matter and reviewed hundreds of pages of witness statements and supporting documents related to the Del Norte administration’s investigation of and issues related to the Del Norte softball program. The board thoroughly considered the existing evidence on this matter and took action within the purview of our authority regarding employee conduct.

Our priority in classrooms and in school extracurricular activities is to provide an environment where all students can have a positive experience. The challenges that have been revealed within the Del Norte softball program have led the board to initiate a formal, independent investigation to ensure that all students feel safe and supported.

Phelps, too, released a statement on Wednesday, which was issued to district staff:

Dear Team PUSD,

Some of you may be aware that during public comments at last week’s board meeting, a small group of people made allegations that I had threatened students and abused my power following a softball banquet. I was extremely saddened and shocked by the accusations. The commenters made multiple statements that were false yet damaging as they were being spread online, and I appreciate the supportive messages from many of you. While I was not able to respond directly at last week’s board meeting due to public-meeting restrictions, as the superintendent of PUSD, I want you to assure you that the allegations are untrue and provide you with the facts directly:

Never at any time have I made threats toward any student nor tried to prevent them from graduating

Never at any time did I fire a coach

Never at any time did I leverage my position as superintendent to interfere with the school’s investigation nor did I ask the school to initiate one

An investigation into a student’s repeated behaviors against my daughter leading up to, including and following the softball banquet was initiated by Del Norte High School

The school conducted a thorough investigation which included interviews with multiple students and witnesses, and appropriate measures were implemented by the school

[Phelps statement included the board's statement, then concluded:]

I am grateful to the board for their thorough review, keeping a clear focus on students and responding to our students’ pleas to intervene. In my 32 years in education, I have always worked passionately to protect the safety and well-being of the children we serve. My leadership, actions and decisions are guided by a high level of ethics and integrity, and I strive to follow the principles and guidelines that govern our work. As educators and adults, we are all held to a higher standard, which often makes us targets for political or other motivations. We must stay true to our vision and mission, as well as protecting and serving our 35,000 students.