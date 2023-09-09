City of San Diego shares 3 designs for replacing Ocean Beach Pier

San Diegans finally got a look at what a brand new Ocean Beach Pier could look like after the city unveiled three design concepts at its third community workshop on Saturday.

The pier has a long history of being a fishing pier. It's been around for nearly 60 years and gives one of the best lookouts of the San Diego coastline.

But it's in need of structural repairs.

After a recent study, the city determined it may be better to replace it, rather than repair it.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

"I think it's inevitable that it's going to have to be rebuilt," Ken Jones, an attendee of Saturday's meeting, said. "If it's going to be rebuilt, let's rebuild the best pier we can possibly build. I've been really excited that they've taken a lot of time and effort, trying to get people's opinions about different things."

For the past six months, the city and the architecture and design firm, which also redesigned the north part of the Embarcadero, have been hosting workshops for the community to share their input.

On Saturday, they unveiled three potential designs.

"Two of the ideas retain a lot of the historical integrity of the pier. The third one pushes beyond that, but it's inspired by the original design thinking of the pier, and so each of them show different ways of viewing, surfing, of creating new retail."

Each model takes into account the fishing areas, gathering spaces and terraced seating.

"It's incorporating the kids, the fishermen, the surfers and just the casual walkers, so it's really an exciting thing," Daniel Gussman, another attendee, said.

Jones said the pier is vital for the fishing community.

"I just hope everybody gets involved and pays attention to what's going on. It's a big project. It needs people's support," he said.

Eric Duval is the president of the Ocean Beach Historical Society. He remembers watching as the existing pier was built. He says he's excited to see its new potential.

"I really like almost all of the ideas," Duval said.

The city says the final design is expected to be unveiled in the spring of 2024.

You can find the different designs and share your input on the project's website here.

There will be multiple opportunities for the public to give their input on the pier, NBC 7's Dana Williams reports.