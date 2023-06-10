Ocean Beach community discusses the future of iconic pier at second city meeting

San Diegans flocked to the Liberty Station Conference Center to share their views on the future of the Ocean Beach Pier.

The workshop was the City of San Diego’s second Ocean Beach Pier Renewal Project meeting.

City officials provided information about the current condition of the 57-year-old pier.

“It has reached what we call from an engineering standpoint the end of its useful life,” said Strategic Capital Projects Department Director James Nagelvoort.

After the community meetings, city officials and engineers will consider the ideas to develop multiple design options to replace the pier.

“We are hearing from them is the desire for meeting space, walkability, whether they want shade structures, whether they want this pier to be one that has solar panels, energy production or if it should have retail,” Nagelvoort said.

Some community members presented unique ideas like adding features that measure temperature and track changes in the ocean.

The third community meeting, which has yet to be officially scheduled, is expected to take place in August or September.

The pier, now undergoing repairs, is expected to reopen in July — before permanent changes are made. The estimated cost to replace the pier is more than $60 million.